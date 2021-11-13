Late Notices
Gordon D. Holtsclaw
Gordon D. Holtsclaw, 91, St. Joseph, passed away Nov. 10, 2021. Farewell Services 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, Abundant Life Center. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.
Bernard M. Ruddy
LENEXA, Kan. Bernard M. Ruddy, 91, of Lenexa, Kansas, passed away Nov. 12. A parish rosary at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Interment will follow the mass at Mount Olivet Cemetery. No visitation is scheduled. Arrangements are under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
