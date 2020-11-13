Late Notices
Pamela J. Anderson
HIAWATHA, Kan. Pamela June Anderson, 73, of Hiawatha, Kansas, went to be with the Lord, Nov. 11, 2020.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, Hiawatha. Refer to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com for obituary/ service information
Linda D. Brown
Linda Darlene Brown Lewis, 59 former Spickard, Missouri, resident, died Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. Memorial service 2 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 22,2020, Spickard Christian Church. www.resthavenmort.com
Marjorie Clevenger
HAMILTON, Mo. Marjorie Clevenger, 99, Hamilton, Missouri, passed on Nov. 10, 2020.
Cremation entrusted to Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton.
Eileen L. Grier
GOWER, Mo. Eileen Lorene (Halter) Grier, 96, of Gower, Missouri, passed away, Thursday Nov. 12, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care. Arrangements, Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower.
David Janovec
David Janovec, 77, of St Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at a local health care facility. Mr. Janovec has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.
Goldie I. Lowe
GILMAN CITY, Mo. Goldie Irene (Anderson) Lowe, 83, Gilman City, Missouri,passed away Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. Funeral Services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, Missouri. Burial will follow in Masonic Cemetery, Gilman City. www.robersonfuneralhome.com.
Evelyn L. Spiers
GOWER, Mo. Evelyn L. Spiers, 87, of Gower, Missouri, passed away, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020.
Private family services will be held at Allen Cemetery.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.