Late Notices

Pamela J. Anderson

HIAWATHA, Kan. Pamela June Anderson, 73, of Hiawatha, Kansas, went to be with the Lord, Nov. 11, 2020.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, Hiawatha. Refer to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com for obituary/ service information

Linda D. Brown

Linda Darlene Brown Lewis, 59 former Spickard, Missouri, resident, died Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. Memorial service 2 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 22,2020, Spickard Christian Church. www.resthavenmort.com

Marjorie Clevenger

HAMILTON, Mo. Marjorie Clevenger, 99, Hamilton, Missouri, passed on Nov. 10, 2020.

Cremation entrusted to Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton.

www.bramfuneralservices.com

Eileen L. Grier

GOWER, Mo. Eileen Lorene (Halter) Grier, 96, of Gower, Missouri, passed away, Thursday Nov. 12, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care. Arrangements, Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower.

David Janovec

David Janovec, 77, of St Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at a local health care facility. Mr. Janovec has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

Goldie I. Lowe

GILMAN CITY, Mo. Goldie Irene (Anderson) Lowe, 83, Gilman City, Missouri,passed away Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. Funeral Services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, Missouri. Burial will follow in Masonic Cemetery, Gilman City. www.robersonfuneralhome.com.

Evelyn L. Spiers

GOWER, Mo. Evelyn L. Spiers, 87, of Gower, Missouri, passed away, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020.

Private family services will be held at Allen Cemetery.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.