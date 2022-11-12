Late Notices
Dean R. Bowers
To plant a tree in memory of Late s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Late Notices
Dean R. Bowers
HAMILTON, Mo. Dean Robert Bowers, 90, Hamilton, Missouri, passed away Nov. 9, 2022. Celebration of Life 10 a.m. Nov. 15 at the Hamilton Baptist Church. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m., Nov. 14 at the church. Interment: The Lick Fork Cemetery, Gallatin, Missouri. Arrangements: Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton.www.bramfuneralservices.com
Loretta M. Cline
CAMERON, Mo. Loretta Marie Cline, 87, of Cameron, Missouri, passed away Nov. 5, 2022. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Nov. 18 at St. Munchin Catholic Church, Cameron. Rosary, Nov. 17 6 p.m. visitation 6:30- 8 p.m. St. Munchin Catholic Church. Burial in St. Munchin Catholic Cemetery. www.polandthompson.com. Arrangements under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.
Tammy R. Helton
TARKIO, Mo. Tammy Renee` (Long) Helton, 55, Tarkio, Missouri, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away Nov. 10, 2022. Celebration of Life; 1 p.m. Nov. 27 at the Tarkio Community Building in Tarkio. Ms. Helton has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.
Evan Johnston
Evan Johnston, 70, St. Joseph, passed away Nov. 10, 2022. Arrangements pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Gracie B. Mills
Gracie Bell (Watson) Mills, 102, of St. Joseph, passed away Nov. 10, 2022. Ms. Mills has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. No visitation or services are scheduled.
Mary Routh
FAIRBURY, Neb. Mary Routh, 77, Fairbury, Nebraska, passed away Nov. 11, 2022. Arrangements pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory
William E. Sell
William E. Sell, 45, St. Joseph, passed away Nov. 11, 2022. Arrangements pending Simplify Cremations & Funerals.
Marilee Shalz
WATHENA, Kan. Marilee Shalz, 83, of Wathena, Kansas, died Nov. 11, 2022. Arrangements are pending at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel in St. Joseph.
Mary J. Vance
TARKIO, Mo. Mary Jo Vance, 76, Tarkio, passed away Nov. 11, 2022. Service: 1 p.m. Nov. 15, 2022, Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Visitation: noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, prior to the service. Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. www.minterfuneralchapels.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.