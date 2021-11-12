Late Notices
James R. Carter
BARNARD, Mo. James Richard Carter, 96 of Barnard, Missouri, passed away on Nov. 11, 2021. Graveside Services 2 p.m. Nov. 13 at Prairie Home Cemetery in Graham, Missouri, under the care of Price Funeral Home. www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.
Doug Frank
Doug Frank, 78, St. Joseph, passed away Nov. 10, 2021. Mass of Christian Burial and Public Livestream 10 a.m. Monday, Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation 4:30 to 6 p.m. Sunday, with a Parish Rosary at 4 p.m., Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
George D. Holtsclaw
George D. Holtsclaw, 91, St. Joseph, passed away Nov. 10, 2021. Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Bridget M. Pritchett
Bridget Mary Pritchett, 58, of St. Joseph, passed away Nov. 10, 2021. Funeral 2 p.m., Nov. 16 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Mike Wolf officiating. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.
Gaige B. Sherer
RIDGEWAY, Mo. Gaige Bradly Sherer, 22, Ridgeway, Missouri, passed away Nov. 10, 2021 at a Cameron, Missouri, hospital. Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. Nov. 16 at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, Missouri. Burial will follow in Kirk Cemetery, Allendale, Missouri. Visitation 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home where friends may call after 1 p.m. (www.robersonfuneralhome.com)
Mary A. White
TARKIO, Mo. Mary Anne White, 73, Tarkio, passed away Thursday, November 11, 2021, Tarkio Rehabilitation and Health Care, Tarkio. Funeral Service: 10:30 a.m., Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Visitation: 4 to 5 p.m., Nov. 14, Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. www.minterfuneralchapels.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
