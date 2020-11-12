Late Notices
Rosanna Duncan
Rosanna (Smith) Duncan, 82, St. Joseph, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020, at LaVerna Village, Savannah, Missouri. The family will receive friends 1 to 2 p.m., Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel followed by the funeral service and Live Streaming at 2 p.m. Interment at Memorial Park Cemetery. Live streaming of the funeral service can be viewed at www.heatonbowmansmith.com
Virginia L. Merrigan
LIBERTY, Mo. Virginia Lou Merrigan, 88, of Liberty, passed away Nov. 10, 2020. Private family inurnment at a later date.
Online condolences may be made at www.polandthompson.com
Arrangements under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, Missouri.
Corlas Preston
BETHANY, Mo. Corlas Theodore Ted Preston, 82, Bethany, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany. Burial will follow in Lloyd Cemetery, Mt. Moriah, Missouri. www.robersonfuneralhome.com
Sharon L. Rice
Sharon Lynne Rice, 64, St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020.
Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Sharon L. Rogers
Sharon Lynn (McPeek) Rogers, 75, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at her residence. Mrs. Rogers has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.Due to COVID concerns, no visitation or services are scheduled at this time.
A celebration of her life will tentatively be held in the spring of 2021.
Martha A. VanSchoiack
Martha Ann VanSchoiack passed away Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at a local hospital in St. Joseph.
Farewell graveside inurnment will be Tuesday, 2 p.m., Nov. 17, 2020, at the Savannah Cemetery in Savannah, Missouri. Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements.
Kimberlie D. Williams
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Kimberlie Dawn Williams, 47, died Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020.
Services: Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, 1 p.m., Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe. For more information, please visit www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.