Late Notices

Rosanna Duncan

Rosanna (Smith) Duncan, 82, St. Joseph, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020, at LaVerna Village, Savannah, Missouri. The family will receive friends 1 to 2 p.m., Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel followed by the funeral service and Live Streaming at 2 p.m. Interment at Memorial Park Cemetery. Live streaming of the funeral service can be viewed at www.heatonbowmansmith.com

Virginia L. Merrigan

LIBERTY, Mo. Virginia Lou Merrigan, 88, of Liberty, passed away Nov. 10, 2020. Private family inurnment at a later date.

Online condolences may be made at www.polandthompson.com

Arrangements under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, Missouri.

Corlas Preston

BETHANY, Mo. Corlas Theodore Ted Preston, 82, Bethany, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany. Burial will follow in Lloyd Cemetery, Mt. Moriah, Missouri. www.robersonfuneralhome.com

Sharon L. Rice

Sharon Lynne Rice, 64, St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020.

Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Sharon L. Rogers

Sharon Lynn (McPeek) Rogers, 75, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at her residence. Mrs. Rogers has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.Due to COVID concerns, no visitation or services are scheduled at this time.

A celebration of her life will tentatively be held in the spring of 2021.

Martha A. VanSchoiack

Martha Ann VanSchoiack passed away Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at a local hospital in St. Joseph.

Farewell graveside inurnment will be Tuesday, 2 p.m., Nov. 17, 2020, at the Savannah Cemetery in Savannah, Missouri. Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements.

Kimberlie D. Williams

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Kimberlie Dawn Williams, 47, died Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020.

Services: Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, 1 p.m., Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe. For more information, please visit www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.

