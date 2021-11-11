Late Notices
John W. Allen
POLO, Mo. John Warren Allen, 80, of Polo, Missouri, passed away Nov. 9, 2021. Arrangements: Stith Family Funeral Home in Polo (660) 354-2214.
Leon A. Edrington
KANSAS CITY, Mo. Leon A. Edrington, 45, Kansas City, Missouri, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away Nov. 6, 2021. Graveside Farewell Services & Inurnment 1 p.m. Tuesday, Memorial Park Cemetery. The procession will leave from Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Calvin D. James
INDIANOLA, Iowa Calvin D. James, 57, Indianola, Iowa, formerly of Grant City, Missouri, died Nov. 10, 2021. Services are pending at the Andrews-Hann Funeral Home, Grant City.
Cecil W. Lovett, Jr.
KEARNEY, Mo. Cecil W. Lovett, Jr., 88, Kearney, Missouri, passed away Nov. 10, 2021. Funeral Services 11 a.m. Nov. 13 at the First Christian Church, 2151 S. Jefferson St., Kearney, MO 64060 under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, Missouri. Burial with Military Rites will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Kearney. Visitation 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the church. www.robersonfuneralhome.com
Norman D. Stottlemyre
LATHROP, Mo. Norman "Joe" DeWayne Stottlemyre, 86, of Lathrop, Missouri, passed away Nov. 9, 2021. Arrangements: Stith Funeral Home, in Lathrop.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
