Late Notices
Hank Bachali III
Hank Bachali III, 59, St. Joseph, passed away Monday Nov. 9, 2020, at his home. Funeral Service will be 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home with Pastor Darrell Wyatt officiating. Mr. Bachali will be cremated following services.
Bessie L. Cunningham
Bessie Louise (Whitten) Cunningham passed away Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.
Services will be held at a later date. Cremation under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals. Obituary and online guestbook at simplifyfunerals.com.
Larry L. Dunn
BRAYMER, Mo. - Larry Len Dunn, 69, died Monday, Nov. 9, 2020.
Service: Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, 11 a.m., Lindley Pitts Funeral Home, Braymer.
For more information, please visit www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements: Lindley Pitts Funeral Home, Braymer.
William C. Kennedy
STEWARTSVILLE, Mo. William C. Kennedy Passed Away Nov. 10, 2020
Graveside Funeral Services will be 2 p.m. Friday Nov. 13, 2020, at Freeman Chapel Cemetery, Stewartsville, Missouri
Online Condolences: www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com
Darlene P. Wright
Darlene Pearl Wright 91, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Nov. 9, 2020; Funeral Service will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at the Rupp Funeral Home.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.