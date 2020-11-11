Late Notices

Hank Bachali III

Hank Bachali III, 59, St. Joseph, passed away Monday Nov. 9, 2020, at his home. Funeral Service will be 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home with Pastor Darrell Wyatt officiating. Mr. Bachali will be cremated following services.

Bessie L. Cunningham

Bessie Louise (Whitten) Cunningham passed away Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.

Services will be held at a later date. Cremation under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals. Obituary and online guestbook at simplifyfunerals.com.

Larry L. Dunn

BRAYMER, Mo. - Larry Len Dunn, 69, died Monday, Nov. 9, 2020.

Service: Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, 11 a.m., Lindley Pitts Funeral Home, Braymer.

For more information, please visit www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements: Lindley Pitts Funeral Home, Braymer.

William C. Kennedy

STEWARTSVILLE, Mo. William C. Kennedy Passed Away Nov. 10, 2020

Graveside Funeral Services will be 2 p.m. Friday Nov. 13, 2020, at Freeman Chapel Cemetery, Stewartsville, Missouri

Online Condolences: www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com

Darlene P. Wright

Darlene Pearl Wright 91, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Nov. 9, 2020; Funeral Service will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.