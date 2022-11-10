Late Notices, Nov. 10, 2022 Nov 10, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Pet Memorials Submit Your Pet Memorial Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Late NoticesFrank W. BlackFrank Warren Black, 69, St. Joseph, passed away Nov. 8, 2022. Arrangements pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. To plant a tree in memory of Late s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crematory Frank Warren Black Funeral Home Christianity Notice Arrangement Pass Away News-press × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, Nov. 10, 2022 Late Notices, Nov. 9, 2022 Late Notices, Nov. 8, 2022 Most Popular Articles ArticlesArea medical center joins ranks of hospitals skeptical of Medicare AdvantageWhat about the judges? What to know about judicial candidates on ballots around Kansas CityTesting Ground: MTN DEW Fruit QuakeWhataburger eyeing North Belt spot for St. Joseph locationNew interior design shop open on FrederickFour injured in Friday morning vehicle accidentThursday night shooting sends one to hospitalOne person hospitalized after two-vehicle crash on FridayWoman shares her domestic violence story in new documentaryThree taken to hospital after vehicle flips
