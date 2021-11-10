Late Notices

Etta S. Kennen

KANSAS CITY, Mo. Etta Sue Kennen, 75, Kansas City, Missouri, passed away Nov. 7, 2021. Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Obituary and online guestbook at meierhoffer.com.

James Montgomery

KANSAS CITY, Mo. James Herb Montgomery, 83, of Kansas City, Missouri, passed away, Nov. 9, 2021. Private family graveside service will be held at Hebron Cemetery. Arrangements, Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower.

James B. Taylor

EASTON, Mo. James Benjamin Taylor, 96, of Easton, Missouri, passed away, Nov. 6, 2021. Private Family Graveside Service at Keller Cemetery will be held. Arrangements, Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower.

Timothy G. Turner, Sr.

LATHROP, Mo. Timothy "Tim" Gene Turner, Sr., 67, of Lathrop, Missouri, passed away Nov. 7, 2021. Arrangements: Stith Funeral Home in Lathrop. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.

