Late Notices
Etta S. Kennen
KANSAS CITY, Mo. Etta Sue Kennen, 75, Kansas City, Missouri, passed away Nov. 7, 2021. Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Obituary and online guestbook at meierhoffer.com.
James Montgomery
KANSAS CITY, Mo. James Herb Montgomery, 83, of Kansas City, Missouri, passed away, Nov. 9, 2021. Private family graveside service will be held at Hebron Cemetery. Arrangements, Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower.
James B. Taylor
EASTON, Mo. James Benjamin Taylor, 96, of Easton, Missouri, passed away, Nov. 6, 2021. Private Family Graveside Service at Keller Cemetery will be held. Arrangements, Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower.
Timothy G. Turner, Sr.
LATHROP, Mo. Timothy "Tim" Gene Turner, Sr., 67, of Lathrop, Missouri, passed away Nov. 7, 2021. Arrangements: Stith Funeral Home in Lathrop. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.