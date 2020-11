Late Notices

Patsy M. Baber

PLATTE CITY, Mo. Patsy Marie Baber, 82, of Platte City, Missouri, passed away Nov. 4, 2020.

Memorial Service: 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Smithville, Missouri, with visitation from 1 to 3 p.m. prior to the service

Coleta Blackburn

HAMILTON, Mo. Coleta Blackburn, Hamilton, Missouri, passed on Nov. 7. Family only graveside service on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at 2 p.m., at The Kingston Cemetery, Kingston, Missouri. Others may pay respects on Thursday, Nov. 12, from 9 to 5 p.m., at Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton. www.bramfuneralservices.com

Ethel M. Bledsoe

Ethel M. Bledsoe, 100, St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.

Graveside Services 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, Memorial Park Cemetery. Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Tammy Hawkins

Tammy Hawkins, 59, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Martha A. Jones

SMITHVILLE, Mo. Martha Ann "Marti" (Dean) Jones, of Smithville, Missouri, passed away, Nov. 5, 2020.

Memorial Service: 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Smithville.

Robert C. Popplewell

Robert Clark Popplewell, 70, of St. Joseph, passed away November 8, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.

Memorial Service with Military Rites: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at the Roberson-Polley Chapel, Albany.

Paul Pulley

RICHMOND, Mo. Paul Pulley, 59, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 4th, 2020, in Richmond, Missouri.

Graveside Funeral Services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 at Amity Cemetery. Online ondolences: www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com

Ralph L. Masoner

EDGERTON, Mo. Ralph Leroy Masoner, 97, of Edgerton, Missouri, passed away Nov. 8, 2020.

Burial with Military Honors Ridgley Cemetery

Arrangements Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Edgerton

Judy M. Moore

Judy M. Moore, 76, St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Nov. 9, 2020.

Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Gregory G. Saxton

Gregory Greg Guy Saxton, 70, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020.

Funeral service 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 12, 2020, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Georgia Shreve

SAVANNAH, Mo. Georgia Shreve, 98, Savannah, Missouri, passed away Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at LaVerna Village in Savannah. Graveside Farewell Services and Inurnment 1 p.m. Monday, Memorial Park Cemetery.

Floyd E. Zuber

BETHANY, Mo. Floyd Elmer Zuber, 71, Bethany, Missouri, passed away Friday, Nov. 6, 2020.

Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany. Burial will follow in Miriam Cemetery, Bethany. www.robersonfuneralhome.com

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.