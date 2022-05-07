Jon Joseph "J.J." Hubbard, 67, of St. Joseph, passed away May 4, 2022. Funeral noon, May 11, 2022, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel with a visitation one hour prior. Interment Mount Auburn Cemetery.
Ann Schoonover
ROCK PORT, Mo. Ann Schoonover (Burke), 80, Rock Port, passed away May 6, 2022. Funeral 10 a.m. May 10, First Lutheran Church, Rock Port. Visitation: 6 to 7 p.m., May 9, Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. Arrangements: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. www.minterfuneralchapels.com
Dean A. Sherer
Bethany, Mo Dean Anthony Sherer, 53, Bethany, Missouri, passed away May 5, 2022. Dean has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany. Memorial Services 2 p.m. May 10 at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany. Inurnment will be held at a later date. Visitation 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. www.robersonfuneralhome.com
Dorothea Smith
MOUND CITY, Mo. Dorothea Dot Smith, 94, Mound City, Missouri, passed away May 2, 2022. Farewell Services 11 a.m. May 14, Pettijohn & Crawford Family Funeral Service. Visitation one hour prior to the service.
Rev. Walter L. Roy Steele
Rev. Walter Lee Roy Steele, 87, St. Joseph, passed away May 5, 2022. Services 10 a.m. Tuesday, Simplify Cremations & Funerals, Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Simplify Cremations & Funerals. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Late s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.