Late Notices
Hylan J. Hiatt
Hylan Jeff Hiatt, 54, of St. Joseph, passed away May 4, 2020.
Arrangements: pending, at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Thomas LaJeone
BETHANY, Mo. Thomas LaJeone, 98, died Thursday, April 1, 2020, at Crestview Home, Bethany, Missouri.
Cremation provided by Bethany Memorial Chapel.
Edgar D. Main
CAMERON, Mo. Eddie Main Jr., 40, of Cameron, passed away unexpectedly, May 2, 2020.
Graveside service: 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Wamsley Cemetery, Cameron.
Arrangements by: Poland- Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.
Dustin L. Orr
KANSAS CITY, Mo. Dustin Lee Orr, 36, Kansas City, passed on April 30, 2020.
Cremation entrusted to Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton.
Graveside Inurnment: 1 p.m., Saturday, May 9, 2020, at the Kidder Cemetery, Kidder.
Patricia Smith
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Patricia Smith, 90, died Sunday, May 3, 2020.
No services are scheduled at this time.
Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
Lisa I. Stillman
Lisa Irene Stillman, 60, of St. Joseph, passed away May 3, 2020.
Arrangements: pending, at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Billy S. Tippit
PLATTSBURG, Mo. Billy S. Tippit 72 of Plattsburg died Saturday, May 2, 2020, at his residence.
Healing farewell service: 11 a.m. Thursday May7, 2020, First Baptist Church, Plattsburg.
The room will be open from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at the Bailey & Cox Funeral Home, Plattsburg.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.