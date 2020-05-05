Late Notices

Hylan J. Hiatt

Hylan Jeff Hiatt, 54, of St. Joseph, passed away May 4, 2020.

Arrangements: pending, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Thomas LaJeone

BETHANY, Mo. Thomas LaJeone, 98, died Thursday, April 1, 2020, at Crestview Home, Bethany, Missouri.

Cremation provided by Bethany Memorial Chapel.

For more information, please visit:

www.bethanymemorialchapel.com

Edgar D. Main

CAMERON, Mo. Eddie Main Jr., 40, of Cameron, passed away unexpectedly, May 2, 2020.

Graveside service: 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Wamsley Cemetery, Cameron.

Arrangements by: Poland- Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.

For more information, please visit:

www.polandthompson.com

Dustin L. Orr

KANSAS CITY, Mo. Dustin Lee Orr, 36, Kansas City, passed on April 30, 2020.

Cremation entrusted to Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton.

Graveside Inurnment: 1 p.m., Saturday, May 9, 2020, at the Kidder Cemetery, Kidder.

For more information, please visit:

www.bramfuneralservices

Patricia Smith

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Patricia Smith, 90, died Sunday, May 3, 2020.

No services are scheduled at this time.

Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.

For more information, please visit: www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com

Lisa I. Stillman

Lisa Irene Stillman, 60, of St. Joseph, passed away May 3, 2020.

Arrangements: pending, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Billy S. Tippit

PLATTSBURG, Mo. Billy S. Tippit 72 of Plattsburg died Saturday, May 2, 2020, at his residence.

Healing farewell service: 11 a.m. Thursday May7, 2020, First Baptist Church, Plattsburg.

The room will be open from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at the Bailey & Cox Funeral Home, Plattsburg.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.