Late Notices, May 4, 2022

Paul W. Edwards
HIAWATHA, Kan. Paul Ward Edwards, 71, of Hiawatha, Kansas, died May 2, 2022. www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
