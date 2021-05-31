Late Notices
Jim Cline
HOPKINS, Mo. Jim Cline, 78, of Hopkins, passed away on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at his home.
Services: 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 2, at the Hopkins Christian Church, under the care of Price Funeral Home. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 1, at the Hopkins Christian Church.
More information at: www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com
Gerald L. McCaslin
CAMERON, Mo. Gerald L. Porky McCaslin, 67, of Cameron, passed away May 29, 2021.
Services: 1 p.m. Friday June 4, 2021, at Poland-Thompson Chapel.
Visitation: 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, June 3.
Burial: Fairview Cemetery, Albany, Missouri.
Arrangements: Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.
More information at: www.polandthompson.com
Bruce H. Walker
FALLS CITY, Neb. Bruce H. Walker, 82, of Falls City, passed away May 27, 2021, at Lincoln.
Please refer to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com for obituary/service and livestreaming information.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
