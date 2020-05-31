Late Notices
Claude L. Anderson
STANBERRY, Mo. Claude Leroy Anderson, 68, Stanberry, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020.
Private Graveside Service and Burial: Oak Lawn Cemetery, Ravenwood, Missouri, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry.
More information at: www.robersonfuneralhome.com.
Richard W. Brand
HOPKINS, Mo. Mr. Richard W. Brand, 88, of Hopkins, passed away at home on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
Arrangements: pending, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.