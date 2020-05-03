Late Notices
Sadie E. Crail
Sadie Elizabeth Crail, 75, St. Joseph, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020.
Farewell Services: pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Crysta A. Edwards
MAYSVILLE, Mo. Crysta Anne Edwards,27, passed away April 30, 2020.
Cremation under direction of Turner Family Funeral Home, of Maysville.
No Memorial Services are scheduled.
Michael G. McCrary
Michael Gentry McCrary of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, May 1, 2020, in St. Joseph.
Mr. McCrary has been cremated, under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.
No visitation or services are scheduled.
Sherrie A. Petersen
Sherrie Ann (Ruth) Petersen, 44, St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020.
Arrangements: pending, Simplify Cremations & Funerals.
Donna C. Robidoux
GALLATIN, Mo. Donna C. Robidoux, age 82, of Gallatin, passed away Friday morning, May 1, 2020.
Arrangements: under the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home, Gallatin.
