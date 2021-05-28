Late Notices

Todd Chapman

KEARNEY, Mo. Arthur Todd Chapman, 70, of Kearney, Missouri, passed away May 22, 2021. Mass of Christian Burial: 9:30 a.m., June 19, 2021, at St. Munchin Catholic Church, Cameron, Missouri. Burial in Evergreen Cemetery, Cameron. Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, Missouri.

James W. Noel

James W. Noel, 83, St. Joseph, passed away May 27, 2021. Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Gary Wayne

Pridemore, Jr.

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Gary Wayne Pridemore, Jr., age 29, died May 25, 2021. Funeral services: June 2, 2021, 10 a.m., Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe. For more information, please visit www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.

Judith A. Wilczek

ROCK PORT, Mo. Judy A. Wilczek, 80, Rock Port, Missouri, passed away May 25, 2021. Funeral Service: 11 a.m., June 1, 2021, First Lutheran Church, Rock Port. Family Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m., June 1, First Lutheran Church, Rock Port. Arrangements: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. More information www.minterfuneralchapels.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.

