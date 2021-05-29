Late Notices

James Gardner

James "Jim" Gardner 73, of St. Joseph, passed away May 28, 2021. Family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. May 31, 2021 at the Rupp Funeral Home. A Graveside Funeral Service and interment will be at 2 p.m. June 1, 2021 at Mount Auburn Cemetery.

Marjorie L. Polley

RIDGEWAY, Mo. - Marjorie Lois (Ingham) Polley, 96, Ridgeway, Missouri, passed away May 27, 2021. Funeral Services 11 a.m. June 1 at Kirkley Chapel Church, Ridgeway, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, Missouri. Burial will follow in Kirkley Chapel Cemetery, Ridgeway. The family will receive friends from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church and from 1 to 5 p.m. Monday at the family farm. www.robersonfuneralhome.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.