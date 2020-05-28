Late Notices

Doris M. Beckman

Doris Mae Beckman, 91, St. Joseph, formerly of Fulton, Missouri, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020, at her daughters home in St. Joseph.

Due to the present healthcare precautions, services are pending at this time and will be announced at a later date.

Online condolences may be made at www. debofuneralhome.com

Barbara J. Curtis

ELWOOD, Kan. Barbara Jean Curtis, 68, of Elwood, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.

Funeral services: 4 p.m., Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Douglas Cline officiating.

Visitation: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Mrs. Curtis will be cremated following services.

Memorials: Family Worship Center. Online condolences, obituary and livestream of service at www.ruppfuneral.com

Philip C. Haines, Jr.

MOUND CITY, Mo. Philip C. Phil Haines, Jr., 74, of Mound City, passed away on May 26, 2020, at Mosaic Life Center in St. Joseph.

Services are pending at Chamberlain Funeral Home, Mound City.

Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com

LoLeta Hutcherson-Middleton

LoLeta Sug Hutcherson-Middleton, 93, St, Joseph, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020.

Farewell Graveside Services and Interment: 1 p.m. Monday, Ashland Cemetery.

The family will gather with friends 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Lexie K. Patti

Cameron, Mo. Lexie Kay Patti, 74, Cameron, passed away May 22, 2020.

Memorial Service: 2 p.m. Friday, May 29, 2020, at the Poland- Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.

Online condolences: www.polandthompson. com

Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.

Hadley A. Tucker

Darlington, Mo. Hadley A. Tucker, 2, Darlington, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020.

Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, Missouri.

Burial will follow in Yankee Ridge Cemetery, Ridgeway, Missouri.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. (www.robersonfuneralhome.com)

Thomas A. White

LAWSON, Mo. Thomas A. White, age 58 of Lawson, passed away Tuesday morning, May 26, 2020, at Liberty Hospital, Liberty, Missouri.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Stith Family Funeral home in Polo, MO.

Online guestbook at www.stithfamilyfunerals.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.