Late Notices, May 27, 2022
May 27, 2022

Robert Embrey
Robert Embrey, 59, passed away May 24, 2022. Arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Jerry L. James
Jerry L. James, 86, of St. Joseph, passed away May 26, 2022. Visitation 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, funeral following at 2 p.m. Tuesday, at the Rupp Funeral Home. Arrangements Rupp Funeral Home.

Sally Rush
HIGHLAND, Kan. Sally Rush, 84, of Highland, Kansas, died May 25, 2022. www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com

Shawn M. Sollars
SAVANNAH, Mo. Shawn Michael Sollars, 49, of Savannah, Missouri, passed away May 25, 2022. Visitation 1 to 2 p.m. Celebration of life 2 p.m. June 3 at the Rupp Funeral Home. www.ruppfuneral.com.

Edith F. Webb
LATHROP, Mo. Edith F. Webb, 95, of Lathrop, Missouri, passed away May 24, 2022. Arrangements: Stith Funeral Home in Lathrop.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
