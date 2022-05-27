Late Notices

Robert Embrey

Robert Embrey, 59, passed away May 24, 2022. Arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Jerry L. James

Jerry L. James, 86, of St. Joseph, passed away May 26, 2022. Visitation 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, funeral following at 2 p.m. Tuesday, at the Rupp Funeral Home. Arrangements Rupp Funeral Home.

Sally Rush

HIGHLAND, Kan. Sally Rush, 84, of Highland, Kansas, died May 25, 2022. www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com

Shawn M. Sollars

SAVANNAH, Mo. Shawn Michael Sollars, 49, of Savannah, Missouri, passed away May 25, 2022. Visitation 1 to 2 p.m. Celebration of life 2 p.m. June 3 at the Rupp Funeral Home. www.ruppfuneral.com.

Edith F. Webb

LATHROP, Mo. Edith F. Webb, 95, of Lathrop, Missouri, passed away May 24, 2022. Arrangements: Stith Funeral Home in Lathrop.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.

