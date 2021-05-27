Late Notices
Luzenia Mae Arthaud
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Luzenia Mae Arthaud, 100, passed away May 25, 2021. Funeral service: May 28, 2021, 2 p.m., Wheeling Baptist Church, Wheeling. For more information, please visit www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
Jerry D. Brock
OREGON, Mo. Jerry D. Brock, 84, of Oregon, Missouri, passed away May 25, 2021. Arrangements are pending at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.
Virginia M. Burton
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Virginia Myrl (Evans) Burton, 98, passed away May 25, 2021. Service: May 30, 2021, 1:30 p.m., Coloma Baptist Church, Coloma. For more information, please visit www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
Charles E. Freeman
KING CITY, Mo. Charles Elton Freeman, 90, King City, Missouri, passed away May 17, 2021. Funeral Services 3 p.m. May 29 at the Hammer Memorial United Methodist Church, King City, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, King City. Burial will follow in King City Cemetery, King City. The family will greet friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the church where friends may call after 4 p.m. Friday. www.robersonfuneralhome.com
Betty Sue Gillilan
GALLATIN, Mo. Betty Sue Gillilan, 80, Gallatin, died May 24, 2021. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin.
