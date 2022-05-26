Late Notices, May 26, 2022 May 26, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Late NoticesCalvin L. GunnWEATHERBY, Mo. Calvin Lee Gunn, 30, passed away May 23, 2022. Funeral 10 a. m. May 28, at Turner Family Funeral Home. Visitation 6 to 8 p.m. May 27, at the funeral home. www.turnerfamilyfuneral.comLarry W. SextonLarry W. Sexton, 70, St. Joseph, passed away May 24, 2022. Arrangements pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. To plant a tree in memory of Late s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Home Calvin Lee Gunn Crematory Larry W. Sexton Funeral St. Joseph Pass Away × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, May 26, 2022 Late Notices, May 25, 2022 Late Notices, May 24, 2022 Most Popular Articles ArticlesEminent domain bill won't stop Grain BeltFoster Care Month brings awareness to importance of familiesMan arrested on suspicion of DWI after crashHillyard breaks ground on new Downtown locationThree schools reunify at Civic ArenaPBS documentary to feature St. Joseph authorBikers join 103-year-old on annual rideSJSD board cheers new ideas on special educationEx-employee's lawsuit against Mosaic continuesChild suffers minor injuries after being hit by vehicle
