Late Notices
Georgia F. Creason
POLO, Mo. Georgia Frances Creason, 92, Polo, Missouri, passed away on May 24, 2021. Graveside services will be held May 27, at 1 p.m. at Prairie Ridge Cemetery, Polo. www. bramfuneralservices.com
Janey Holloway
LAMPE, Mo. Janey Holloway, 81, Lampe, Missouri, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away May 22, 2021. Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1 p.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Lesa J. Myer
KANSAS CITY, Mo. Lesa J. Myer (Griggs), 55, Kansas City, Missouri, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away May 24, 2021. Farewell Services 3 p.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Vivian Nadine Stone
BRAYMER, Mo. Vivian Nadine Stone, 99, died May 25, 2021. Funeral services: May 29, 2021, 1 p.m., Church of Christ, Braymer. For more information, please visit www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements: Lindley Pitts Funeral Home, Braymer.
Rev. Ronald E. Wood, Jr.
Rev. Ronald E. Wood, Jr., 91, St. Joseph, passed away May 25, 2021. Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
