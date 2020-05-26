Late Notices
Shirley J. Haughton
BRAYMER, Mo. Shirley Jean Haughton, 67, died Friday, May 22, 2020.
Graveside services: 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 26, 2020, Black Oak Cemetery, Braymer.
Arrangements: Lindley Pitts Funeral Home, Braymer.
More information: www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Edwin Eddie W.
Vorbeck
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Edwin Eddie Wilson Vorbeck, 92, died Saturday, May 23, 2020.
Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2020, Calvary Baptist Church, Chillicothe.
Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
For more information, please visit: www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Alma G. Geri
Wilkerson
CAMERON, Mo. Alma G. Geri Wilkerson, 87, Cameron, passed away May 24, 2020.
Services are pending.
Arrangements: under the direction of the Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.