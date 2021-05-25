Late Notices

Jerry L. Baldwin

GALLATIN, Mo. Jerry L. Baldwin , 59, of Gallatin, Missouri, passed away May 23, 2021. Arrangements: Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin.

Robert Lee Downs

CAMERON, Mo. Robert Lee Downs, 32, of Cameron, Missouri, passed away May 22, 2021. Arrangements: Stith Family Funeral Home in Polo

Loretta T. Kissinger

MARYVILLE, Mo. Loretta T. Kissinger, 87 of Maryville, Missouri, passed away on May 21, 2021. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. May 26,, at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church under the care of Price Funeral Home. Rosary 5:30 p.m. May 25, at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church. The family will receive friends following the rosary until 8 p.m. www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Betty J. Krofft

Betty J. (Pulliam) Krofft, 92, St. Joseph, passed away May 24, 2021. Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Docia (Miller) Rash

BRAYMER, Mo. Docia (Miller) Rash, 98, passed away May 23, 2021. Graveside service: May 27, 2021, 1 p.m., Greenhill Cemetery, Rock Port, Missouri. For more information, please visit www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements: Lindley Pitts Funeral Home, Braymer.

Barbara G. Rather

MOUND CITY, Mo. Barbara G. Rather, 67, passed away May 24, 2021. Services are pending at the Chamberlain Funeral Home, Mound City.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.