LATHROP, Mo. - Fay Adams, 84, of Lathrop, Missouri, passed away May 20, 2022. Arrangements: Stith Funeral Home in Lathrop.
Joyce C. Beeks
LIBERTY, Mo. Joyce Coleen (Smith) Beeks, 88, Liberty, Missouri, passed away May 19, 2022. Funeral 11 a.m. May 27 at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, Missouri. Burial will follow in Allen Cemetery, Eagleville, Missouri. Visitation 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. www.robersonfuneralhome.com.
Bernice Frakes
STRATFORD, Mo. Bernice Frakes 85, of Strafford, Missouri, passed away Sunday May 22, 2022; arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Harold D. Martin
WATSON, Mo. Harold Duane Bud Martin, 94, Watson, passed away May 21, 2022. Graveside service and Interment: 10 a.m. May 25, High Creek Cemetery, Watson. No family visitation. Open visitation: 9 a.m., May 24, Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. Arrangements: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. www.minterfuneralchapels.com
Benny Petty
Benny Petty, 68, of St. Joseph, passed away May 22, 2022; arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Roxannan L. Ray
JAMESON, Mo. Roxanna Lea Ray, 68, passed away May 22, 2022. Service: 6 p.m. Thursday, May 26, at the Poland-Thompson Chapel. Visitation 4 to 6 p.m. prior to the service. www.polandthompson.com Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, Missouri.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
