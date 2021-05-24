Late Notices

Harold Bowen

HAMILTON, Mo. Harold (Bud) Bowen, 77, Hamilton, Missouri, passed away on May 20, 2021. Funeral: 11 a.m., May 25, at the Hamilton United Methodist Church sanctuary, Hamilton. Visitation: 6 to 7:30 p.m., May 24, at the Hamilton United Methodist Church. Interment: Highland Cemetery, Hamilton.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.