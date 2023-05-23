ARLINGTON, Texas Christopher Cox, 66, Arlington, Texas, passed away May 15, 2023. Visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, funeral services 2 p.m. Friday, Rupp Funeral Home.
Michael C. Danford
Michael Carroll Danford, 67, St. Joseph, passed away May 22, 2023. Arrangements pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Corliss A. Gibbons
TARKIO, Mo. Corliss Ann Gibbons, 68, Tarkio, passed away May 20, 2023. Funeral 10:30 a.m. May 25, 2023, Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Open visitation 9 a.m., May 24, Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. No scheduled family visitation. Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. www.minterfuneralchapels.com
Mary E. Janorschke
Mary Ellen Janorschke 84, St. Joseph, passed away May 22, 2023. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. May 26, 2023, St. James Catholic Church, Rosary 5:30 p.m. Thursday and visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday St. James Catholic Church. www.ruppfuneral.com.
Mark Jimenez
Mark Jimenez, 57, St. Joseph, passed away May 20, 2023. Visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Rupp Funeral Home, graveside services 2 p.m. Friday, Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Brenda Keener
Brenda Keener, 68, St. Joseph, passed away May 18, 2023, cremation arrangements Rupp Funeral Home.
Patricia Steele
Patricia Steele, 75, St. Joseph, passed away May 20, 2023. Cremation arrangements Rupp Funeral Home.
Wayne G. Stroud Sr.
Wayne G. Stroud Sr., 83, St. Joseph, passed away May 20, 2023. Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Lucy E. Williamson
KANSAS CITY, Kan. Lucy Edna Williamson, 83, of Kansas City, Kansas, passed away May 22, 2023. Arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
