Late Notices
Cheri De Carlo
Cheri De Carlo, 63, of St. Joseph, passed away May 19, 2021. Per her wishes, Cheri has been cremated under the care of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. There are no services scheduled.
Marie S. Smith
Marie S. Smith, 94, St. Joseph, passed away May 19, 2021. Farewell Services 10 a.m. Thursday, Wyatt Park Christian Church. The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
