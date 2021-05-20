Late Notices

Mark E. Dunavan

HIAWATHA, Kan. Mark Edward Dunavan, 59, of Hiawatha, Kansas, Passed away May 17, 2021. Please refer to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome for Obituary/service and livestreaming information

Keith Evans

Keith Evans, 72, St. Joseph, passed away May 19, 2021. Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Larry G. Lent

GREENSBORO, N.C. Larry G. Lent, 81, Greensboro, North Carolina, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, May 18, 2021. Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

R. Bruce Riley

R. Bruce Riley, 64, St. Joseph, passed away May 18, 2021. Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

JB Wilson

ALTAMONT, Mo. JB Wilson, 95, of Altamont, Missouri, passed away May 18, 2021. Arrangements: Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. (660) 663-2117.

Larry Wykert

SAVANNAH, Mo. Larry Wykert, 78, Savannah, Missouri, passed away May 12, 2021. Farewell Services under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals. Obituary and online guestbook at simplifyfunerals.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.

