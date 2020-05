Late Notices

Mildred Huff

PATTONSBURG, Mo. Mildred E. Huff, 91, Pattonsburg, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020 at her home.

Funeral Services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, at the First Baptist Church, Pattonsburg, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Pattonsburg. Burial will follow in Oak Ridge Cemetery, Pattonsburg. Friends may call from Noon to 2 p.m. at the church. (www.robersonfuneralhome.com)

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.