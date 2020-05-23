Late Notices
Lawrence Matthews
HALLS, Mo. Lawrence Matthews 88, of Halls, passed away May 22, 2020; arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Jennifer M. Junior
ROCK PORT, Mo. Jennifer M. (Parsons) Junior, 42, Rock Port, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020, Nebraska Medical Center, Omaha, Nebraska.
Funeral Service: Tuesday, May 26, 2020, 11 a.m. Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio, Missouri.
Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.