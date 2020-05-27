Late Notices

Sharon Ruth Brown

Sharon Ruth Brown, 75, of St Joseph, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020 at her home. Ms. Brown has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. Memorial Service: 2 p.m. Friday, May 29, 2020 at Rupp Funeral Home. Pastor Andy Campbell officiating. Visitation: 1 to 2 p.m. on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolences, obituary and livestream at www.ruppfuneral.com

Enda M. Eberting

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Enda Mae Eberting, 99, died Monday, May 25, 2020.

Graveside services: Friday, May 29, 2020, 3:30 p.m., Englewood Cemetery, Clinton, Mo.

For more information, please visit www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.

Velma L. Guest

KING CITY, Mo. Velma L. Guest, 105, King City, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020.

Graveside Services and burial will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, May 29 in Star Chapel Cemetery, Empire Prairie, Missouri under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, King City. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Roberson Funeral Home, King City. www.robersonfuneralhome.com

Joseph D. Johnson

Joseph D. Johnson, 30, St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020.

Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Rebecca R. Robb

KANSAS CITY, Mo. Rebecca Rose "Becky" Robb, 93, of Kansas City,passed away, May 25, 2020.

Funeral Service: 11 a.m. Friday May 29, at the Northland Cathedral, Kansas City.

Burial: Ridgley Cemetery

Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the church.

Arrangements: Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Smithville

John Snyder

LATHROP, Mo. John Snyder, age 48, of Lathrop, passed away Saturday morning, May 23rd, 2020 at his home.

I Arrangements are under the care and direction of Stith Family Funeral Home in Lathrop, MO. Online guestbook at www.stithfamilyfunerals.com

Shirley Ann Walby

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Shirley Ann Walby, 84, died Monday, May 25, 2020.

Service: Thursday, May 28, 2020, 1 p.m. Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.

For more information, please visit www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.