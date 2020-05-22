Late Notices
Calla M. Gutierrez
ROCK PORT, Mo. Calla Marie (Struthers) Gutierrez, 64, Rock Port, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020, Mosaic Life Care, St. Joseph, Missouri.
Memorial Service: 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2020, First Christian Church, Rock Port.
Visitation: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.
Services are under the arrangement of Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.
More information is available at www.minterfuneralchapels.com
Isabelle M.
Heldenbrand
CAMERON, Mo. Isabelle Charlie Marie Heldenbrand, 89, Cameron, passed away May 20, 2020.
Memorial Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Poland- Thompson Funeral Home. Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. one hour prior to the service.
Inurnment in Winston Cemetery, Winston, Missouri.
Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron
Donald W. Hylton
ALBANY, Mo. Donald W. Hylton, 68, Albany, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Sunset Home in Maysville, Missouri.
Mr. Hylton was a member of Missouri Cremation Services.
Barbara Rash
WEATHERBY, Mo. Barbara Rash, age 85, passed away May 20, 2020
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Turner Family Funeral Home of Maysville with burial following at Alta Vista Cemetery of Weatherby.
Visitation: One hour prior to funeral service.
Online condolences: http://www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com
Sidney E. Smith
MOUND CITY, Mo. Sidney E. Smith, 89, passed away May 21, 2020 at a St. Joseph hospital.
Services are pending at the Chamberlain Funeral Home in Mound City.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.