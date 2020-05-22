Late Notices

Calla M. Gutierrez

ROCK PORT, Mo. Calla Marie (Struthers) Gutierrez, 64, Rock Port, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020, Mosaic Life Care, St. Joseph, Missouri.

Memorial Service: 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2020, First Christian Church, Rock Port.

Visitation: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.

Services are under the arrangement of Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.

More information is available at www.minterfuneralchapels.com

Isabelle M.

Heldenbrand

CAMERON, Mo. Isabelle Charlie Marie Heldenbrand, 89, Cameron, passed away May 20, 2020.

Memorial Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Poland- Thompson Funeral Home. Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. one hour prior to the service.

Inurnment in Winston Cemetery, Winston, Missouri.

Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron

Donald W. Hylton

ALBANY, Mo. Donald W. Hylton, 68, Albany, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Sunset Home in Maysville, Missouri.

Mr. Hylton was a member of Missouri Cremation Services.

Barbara Rash

WEATHERBY, Mo. Barbara Rash, age 85, passed away May 20, 2020

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Turner Family Funeral Home of Maysville with burial following at Alta Vista Cemetery of Weatherby.

Visitation: One hour prior to funeral service.

Online condolences: http://www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com

Sidney E. Smith

MOUND CITY, Mo. Sidney E. Smith, 89, passed away May 21, 2020 at a St. Joseph hospital.

Services are pending at the Chamberlain Funeral Home in Mound City.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.