Late Notices
Jerry Clark
FALLS CITY, Neb. Jerry Clark, 73, of Falls City, died May 1, 2020.
A graveside memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Cornelison Cemetery, Reserve, Kansas. Friends may attend, but are required to stay in their cars. You may tune your radio to 90.1 FM to listen to the minister.
Arrangements: Dorr and Clark Funeral Home
Larry P. Pat Yarnell
SMITHVILLE, Mo. Larry Patrick Pat Yarnell, 71, passed away on May 1st, 2020.
Graveside service: 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Paradise Cemetery, Paradise, Missouri.
Arrangements: Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Smithville.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.