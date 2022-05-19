MAYSVILLE, Mo. Barbara Sue Castor, 83, passed away May 17, 2022. Funeral 10 a.m. May 21, at Turner Family Funeral Home of Maysville. Visitation one hour prior to funeral service. www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com
Sharlyn L. Chitwood
TARKIO, Mo. Sharlyn L. Chitwood, 76, Tarkio, passed away 12, 2022. Funeral May 21, Assembly of God Church, Tarkio. Open visitation: 9 a.m. May 20, Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio, family will receive friends 6 to 7 p.m. Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio www.minterfuneralchapels.com
KANSAS CITY, Mo. Daryl Gayle Hook, 94, of Kansas City, Missouri, passed away May 12, 2022. Funeral 11 a.m. May 21 at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, Missouri. Burial will follow in Kidwell Cemetery, Martinsville, Missouri. Visitation 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. www.robersonfuneralhome.com
Margaret Sisk
Margaret Sisk, 83, of St. Joseph, passed away May 15, 2022. There are no services scheduled.
Christopher B.
Woodward
PARKVILLE, Mo. Christopher Bradley Woodward, 58, Parkville, Missouri, passed awayMay 17, 2022. Graveside Services and Burial 2 p.m.May 21 at Hobbs Cemetery, Eagleville, Missouri, Roberson Funeral Home, Eagleville. There is no scheduled family visitation. www.robersonfuneralhome.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
