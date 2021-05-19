Late Notices
Leroy Jennings
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Leroy Jennings, passed away Monday, May 17, 2021.
Funeral Services: 1 p.m. Friday May 21, 2021, Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
More information at: www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
DeLois I. Kesler
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. DeLois I. Kesler, 94, passed away Monday, May 17, 2021.
Service: 2:30 p.m. Sunday, May 23, 2021, Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
More Information at: www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Jimmy D. Tague
GALLATIN, Mo. Jimmy Dean Tague, age 89, of Gallatin, passed away May 16, 2021.
Arrangements: Stith Funeral Home, in Gallatin. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
