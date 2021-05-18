Late Notices
Freda I. McCracken
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Freda Irene McCracken, 96, passed away May 15, 2021. Service: May 18, 2021, at 11 a.m., Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe. Please visit www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
Sandra Harris
BETHANY, Mo. Sandra Harris, 69, Bethany, Missouri (formerly of McFall, Missouri) passed away May 16, 2021. Sandra has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany. Memorial Services will be held at 11 a.m. May 21 at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany. Inurnment in Monson Cemetery, Bethany, will be held at a later date. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. www.robersonfuneralhome.com
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
