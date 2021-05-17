Late Notices
Sarah B. Brewer
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Sarah Beth Brewer passed away Friday, May 14, 2021.
Funeral Services: 1 p.m. Saturday May 22, 2021, Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
More information at: www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
John Robert E. Hibler
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. John Robert Bob Earl Hibler, 87, passed away on Friday, May 14, 2021.
Mass: 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 18, 2021, St. Columban Catholic Church, Chillicothe.
Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
More information at:www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Paul Pfaff
TRENTON, Mo. Paul Pfaff, passed away Friday, May 14, 2021.
Mass: 10 a.m. May 19, St. Columban Catholic Church, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
More information at: www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
