Late Notices

Sue Ellen Boyer

Sue Ellen Boyer, 69, of St Joseph, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020 at Mosaic Life Care. Memorial Service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, May 21, 2020 at The Renew Church. Visitation will be from 10:30 to 11 a.m. at the Church. Mrs. Boyer has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. Online obituary and guestbook at www.ruppfuneral.com

Vancil Ross Silkett

Vancil Ross Silkett, 78, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away May 4, 2020 at his home. Memorial Graveside Service with Military Honors: 2 p.m. Thursday, May 21 at the Miriam Cemetery, Bethany, Missouri.

Memorial Contributions: Childrens Mercy Hospital in care of the Roberson-Polley Chapel, 403 N. Hundley, Albany, MO 64402. Online condolences: www.robersonpolleychapel.com

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.