Late Notices
Kathy S. Doyle
HOLT, Mo. Kathy Sue (Tester) Doyle, age 59 of Holt, passed away Sunday morning, May 17, 2020, at her home. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Stith Family Funeral Home in Lathrop. Online guestbook at www.stithfamilyfunerals.com
Donna M. Imlay
Donna Marie Imlay, 74, St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020.
Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Linda B. Johnson
CAMERON, Mo. Linda B. Johnson, age 76 of Cameron, passed away peacefully, Sunday evening, May 17, 2020. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Stith Family Funeral Home in Polo. Online guestbook at www.stithfamilyfunerals.com
Lyle E. Preston
Lyle E. Preston, 76, St. Joseph, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020.
Arrangements pending Simplify Cremations & Funerals.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.