Late Notices, May 16, 2022

Melva L. Reinert
Melva Louise Reinert, 97, St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, May 14, 2022.
Arrangements: pending, under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Jesse Spencer
Jesse Spencer, 73, St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, May 14, 2022.
Services: pending, Simplify Cremations & Funerals.

William Young
PICKERING, Mo. William Young, 76, of Pickering, passed away May 13, 2022.
Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, May 16.
Funeral services under the direction of Ritchie Funeral home of Clarinda, Iowa.
More information at: www.ritchiefuneralhome.com.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
