Late Notices

Marjorie E. Bachman

Marjorie E. Bachman, 98, St. Joseph, passed away May 12, 2021. Arrangements pending Simplify Cremations & Funerals.

Elizabeth J. Griebat

HIAWATHA, Kan. Elizabeth Betty J. Griebat, 78, of Hiawatha, died May 12, 2021. Please refer to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com for obituary/service and livestreaming information.

Wanda R. Hernandez

Wanda Rose Hernandez, 75, St Joseph, passed away May 12, 2021. Funeral Service: 10 a.m. Monday at Rupp Funeral Home. Visitation: 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Rupp Funeral Home. Interment: Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com

Norris J. Hoskins

SAVANNAH, Mo. Norris J. Hoskins, 91, Savannah, Missouri, passed away May 12, 2021. Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Leland Reeter

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Leland Reeter, passed away May 12, 2021. Funeral services: May 17, 2021, 11 a.m., Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe. For more information, please visit www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.

Leland L. G. Squires

MCLOUD, Okla. Leland Louis Green Squires, 36, McLoud, Oklahoma, passed away May 7, 2021. Farewell Services and Public Livestream 11 a..m. May 22, 2021, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Inurnment at a later date, St. Lawrence Cemetery, Charleston, South Carolina. The family will gather with friends 10 to 11 a.m. May 22, 2021, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.