Late Notices
Carolyn A. Armstrong
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. Carolyn Ann Armstrong, 83, Overland Park, (formerly of St. Joseph) passed away May 12, 2021.
Funeral Services: 11 a.m. May 17 at the Eagleville Christian Church, Eagleville, Missouri, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Eagleville.
Robert E. Burkeybile
Robert Earl Burkeybile, Jr., 59, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, May 14, 2021.
Arrangements: pending, at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Stephen P. Parrish
Stephen Paul Parrish, 72, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, May 12, 2021.
Farewell Services: pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Luther W. Peace
CAMERON, Mo. Luther William Peace, 60, of Cameron, passed away May 5, 2021.
Arrangements: Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.
More information at: www.polandthompson.com.
Billie C. Routh
SMITHVILLE, Mo. Billie Claire Routh, 92 of Smithville, formerly of Easton, Missouri, passed away Friday, May 14, 2021.
Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, May 17.
Funeral Service: 11 . Monday, May 17, at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower, Missouri. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
