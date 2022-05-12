MAYSVILLE, Mo. Brian David Campbell, 42, passed away May 7, 2022. Visitation 2 to 4 p.m. May 14, at Turner Family Funeral Home of Maysville. www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com
Julie King
TARKIO, Mo. Julie King, 66, Tarkio, passed away May 10, 2022. Celebration of Life Memorial Service: 10 a.m., May 16, 2022, Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. No visitation. Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. www.minterfuneralchapels.com
Garold L. Largent Sr.
Garold Lee Largent, Sr., 71, of St. Joseph, passed away on May 10, 2022. Mr. Largent has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Arrangements are pending for a Celebration of Life at a later date.
Michael H. McDaniel
TURNEY, Mo. - Michael H. Mac McDaniel, 55, Turney, Missouri, passed away May 8, 2022. Mac has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Pattonsburg, Missouri. Services 4 p.m. May 14 at Roberson Funeral Home, Pattonsburg. Visitation 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at Big River Ranch. www.robersonfuneralhome.com
Jason Peters
Jason Peters, 41, of St. Joseph, passed away May 10, 2022. Funeral 10 a.m., May 16, 2022, at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Jason Davis officiating. Visitation 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Savannah Cemetery. www.ruppfuneral.com.
Almeda Redmond
WATHENA, Kan. - Almeda Redmond of Wathena, Kansas, passed away May 11, 2022. Arrangements are pending at the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
