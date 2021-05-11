Late Notices
Gary Corzette
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Gary Corzette,59, passed away May 9, 2021. Service: May 15, 10 a.m., Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe. For more information, please visit www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
Sylvia Lucille Hays
Sylvia Lucille Hays, St. Joseph, passed away May 8, 2021. Sylvia has been cremated under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals. Obituary and online guestbook at simplifyfunerals.com.
Marvin T. Steele
Marvin T. Steele, 68, St. Joseph, passed away May 10, 2021. Arrangements pending Simplify Cremations & Funerals.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Late s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.