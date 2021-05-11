Late Notices

Gary Corzette

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Gary Corzette,59, passed away May 9, 2021. Service: May 15, 10 a.m., Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe. For more information, please visit www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.

Sylvia Lucille Hays

Sylvia Lucille Hays, St. Joseph, passed away May 8, 2021. Sylvia has been cremated under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals. Obituary and online guestbook at simplifyfunerals.com.

Marvin T. Steele

Marvin T. Steele, 68, St. Joseph, passed away May 10, 2021. Arrangements pending Simplify Cremations & Funerals.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.