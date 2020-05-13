Late Notices

June Deatherage-Large

June Deatherage-Large 99, of passed away May 11, 2020; Family to receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Rupp Funeral Home, Graveside funeral services 11 a.m. Friday, Ashland Cemetery, arrangements Rupp Funeral Home.

Alberta Fowler

EAGLEVILLE, Mo. Alberta Fowler, 94, Eagleville, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020.

Funeral Services with Social Distancing Measures will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, May 15, at Eagleville Christian Church, Eagleville, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Eagleville. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Blythedale, Missouri. Friends may call from noon to 2 p.m. Friday at the church. www.robersonfuneralhome.com

Harold T. Stallsworth

Harold Thomas Stallsworth, 82, of St Joseph, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020 at his home. Funeral services: 2 p.m. Friday, May 15, 2020 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Leanna VanZandt-Nauman, officiating. Family to receive friends: 1 to 2 p.m. on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials: Friends of the Animal Shelter, St. Joseph. Online condolences, obituary and livestream of service at www.ruppfuneral.com

Kenneth E. Young

MOUND CITY, Mo. Kenneth Elvin Young, 74, Mound City, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020 at his home in Mound City.

Funeral Service: 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 15, 2020, First Lutheran Church, Rock Port, Missouri.

There is no visitation.

Services are under the direction of Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.

More information is available at www.minterfuneralchapels.com

