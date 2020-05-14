Late Notices

Donna J. Childers

RAYVILLE, Mo. Donna Jean Childers, 66, of Rayville, passed away May 10, 2020.

Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower

Dean A. Heckenkamp

CAMERON, Mo. Dean Allen Heckenkamp, 62, passed away, May 12, 2020.

He was born June 30, 1952, in St. Louis, Missouri to William and Betty (Cardwell) Heckenkamp. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com

Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron

Jenene R. Heisler

CAMERON, Mo. Jenene Renae Heisler, 71, Cameron, passed away, May 12, 2020.

Services: 3 p.m. Monday, May 18,2020 at the Poland-Thompson Funeral Home.

Visitation from 1 to 3 p.m. prior to service.

Online condolences: www.polanthompson.com

Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.

Lucas E. Ireland

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Lucas Eugene Ireland, 27, died Sunday, May 10, 2020.

Services: 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 19, 2020, Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.

For more information, please visit www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.

Twilah M. Landes

JAMESPORT, Mo. Twilah Marie Landes, 89, Jamesport, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020.

Graveside Services and Burial will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 16 in Pilot Grove Cemetery #2, Jamesport, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Jamesport. Friends may call from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Roberson Funeral Home, Jamesport. www.robersonfuneralhome.com

Norma J. McIntosh

Norma Jean McIntosh, 82, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020.

Arrangements pending Simplify Cremations & Funerals.

Natalie Root

Natalie Root, 31, of St Joseph passed into the presence of her Lord Jesus on May 11th after a long battle with ALS (Lou Gehrigs).

Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Sunday, May 17, at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower.

Darrell E. Stein

SMITHVILLE, Mo. Darrell Edward Stein, 77, of Smithville, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 12, 2020.

Private family Graveside Services will be held.

Arrangements by Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Smithville

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.