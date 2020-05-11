Late Notices

John M. Cerniglia

John M. Cerniglia, 65, St, Joseph, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020.

Farewell Services: pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

John Chirila

John Chirila 82, of St. Joseph, passed away May 10, 2020.

Arrangements: pending, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Tyler D. Genson

Tyler Dante Genson, 22, St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020.

Farewell Services: pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Tim McDowell

GOWER, Mo. Tim McDowell, 59, of Gower, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020.

Private Family Graveside Service: Allen Cemetery, Gower.

Mary E. Kretzer

Veraguth

SAVANNAH, Mo. Mary Ellen Kretzer Veraguth, of Savannah, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020.

Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home, Savannah, is in charge of local arrangements.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.

