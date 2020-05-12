Late Notices

Marilyn A. Halferty

SMITHVILLE, Mo. Marilyn Ashley Halferty, 95, of Smithville, passed away on May 9, 2020. A private family burial will be held with a celebration of her life to follow in the near future.

Arrangements Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Smithville

Victor Van Hanner

ROCKWAY BEACH, Mo. Victor Van Hanner, 86, of Rockway Beach, died on Fri. May 7, 2020 in Springfield, Missouri.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 13, at the Whelchel Grace funeral home in Forsyth, Missouri. Social distancing will be mandatory, and face masks are encouraged.

Private burial will be at Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Springfield, MO.

Sandra J. Morris

Sandra Joan Morris, 84 of St. Joseph, passed away May 10, 2020.

Ms. Morris has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. There will be no services at this time.

Brandon Ward

Brandon Ward, 38, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020. Arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials: Brandon Ward Memorial Fund, c/o Rupp Funeral Home.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.